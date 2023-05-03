My return to the North West 200 was never in doubt, says Jeremy McWilliams

Three-time North West 200 winner Jeremy McWilliams has teamed up with Wilson Craig Racing to ride a Honda Supersport machine one week before practice commences next Tuesday.

The 59-year-old claimed a sensational podium in the class last year in a wet opening race behind Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd, when he rode a Yamaha for John Burrows’ Dungannon team.

McWilliams’ three victories around the 8.9-mile have been achieved in the Supertwin races and he will again stake his claim for more success on the Bayview Hotel Paton.

The former 250cc Grand Prix winner has been drafted into the Wilson Craig team after Matthew Rees was ruled out through injury following a crash at the Cookstown 100.

Despite being one year away from his 60th birthday, Newtownabbey man McWilliams said he was never in any doubt that he would return to race again at the North West 200 this year.

“I never envisaged I wouldn’t be back,” McWilliams said.

“When the opportunity arose to be on good bikes like the Wilson Craig machines and the Bayview Paton it was one not to be missed.”

Recalling his excellent ride to third 12 months ago in the Supersport opener, he added: “It was a decent scrap.

“I was battling with Davey in the wet and the circuit was in good shape. It was as much fun riding in the wet as the dry, just a lot colder.

“By the end I think all three of us thought we had given it everything.”

Matthew Rees will miss this year's North West 200 through injury

McWilliams is again competing in the Baggers series in America, where he clinched a big win at Daytona in 2022, and also maintains his bike fitness as a test rider for Austrian manufacturer KTM.

He will have a new Ten Kate World Supersport engine in the WCR Honda CBR600RR at the North West and McWilliams is aiming to make the most of it.

“You have to get away in the wave if you want to get the slipstream and stay with the leaders to get yourself into the right place at the right time,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the pack got broken up last year in Saturday’s race when James Hillier crashed.”

McWilliams sealed another podium in the second Supertwin race last May, gaining a place when Richard Cooper was disqualified from the results on a technical infringement.

“Saturday’s racing last year was the best I can remember at the North West 200,” McWilliams said.

“Let’s hope it is the same next week.”

Wilson Craig team owner Darren Gilpin said his new signing brings a vast amount of experience to the table after approaching the Northern Ireland man to fill the void left by the unfortunate Rees, who requires an operation on his broken wrist.

“I had already spoken to Jeremy about joining the team for the North West,” said Gilpin.

“He has a lot of experience and our team also has plenty of racing experience so I think we all know what to expect.

“Matthew will require an operation on his wrist and he is very disappointed to be missing the North West.”