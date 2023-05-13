My team helped me to incredible second-placed finish in China Touring Car opener: Jack Young

TCR China Touring Car Championship newcomer Jack Young credited his team for a stunning runner-up finish at the opening round of the series at Shanghai International Circuit yesterday.

Starting from the second row of the grid, the Dongfeng Honda Racing Team driver ended the 13-lap sprint 2.497 seconds behind the winning works-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR of Martin Cao.

Severe tyre degradation became a real concern for the 22-year-old in the closing stages, however he still crossed the finish line well ahead of third-placed David Zhu’s Lynk & Co car.

Young did well to find a way past Zhen Dong Zhang’s stricken Hyundai Elantra N TCR after he stalled when the lights went out but the lost momentum still cost him a position and he dropped to fourth.

However, Young kept his cool and by the end of the opening lap had retaken the final podium position from Zhu before successfully dispatching Lynk & Co’s Zhi Qiang Zhang on the second corner of lap two.

Despite a late safety car bunching the pack up, Young was unable to reel in Cao as the latter’s fresher, more advanced car had the legs on the Northern Irishman’s older generation Honda Civic Type R.

“It was a very tough race,” said Young, who will start Sunday’s reverse grid sprint from eighth. “We struggled in the heat and I got a bad start for good measure, but I was able to recover.

“The Hyundais had good pace across the race, so I decided to just let them go. For me, it was a case of just looking after my tyres – that made sure we were able to keep second at the end.

“It was not so easy to manage the tyres as I have very little experience of them, and the heat is so intense, but all round we did a good job.

“Sunday’s race will be even harder than Saturday’s as we start further back down the grid and the forecast is giving for warmer temperatures.

“We knew it would be a tough Championship when we came into it as we still have the old car, but Macpro Racing and Dongfeng Honda have done an incredible job.

“With works drivers from Hyundai and Lynk & Co, it really is going to be a tough Championship – but I think we started off strongly.

“Let’s hope we can do the same in race two on Sunday. Like I said: despite starting a bit further down the grid it should still be a good race.”