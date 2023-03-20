My team of mechanics helped find me an extra gear, hails West Cork Rally winner Josh Moffett

Motorsport

West Cork Rally winner Josh Moffett paid tribute to his team of mechanics for unlocking some extra performance from his Hyundai i20 R5 when it mattered most in Clonakilty yesterday.

Moffett punched in a quickest time on the closing ‘Ardfield 2’ test to end the second round of the Irish Tarmac Championship almost nine seconds clear of Robert Barrable’s fresher Citroen C3 Rally2.

Barrable discovered the afterburner on yesterday’s opening loop to claw back two places and move up into second – and carried that devastating momentum into the remaining four closed-road stages.

However, Moffett found an extra gear of his own on the closing speed test alongside Andy Hayes to safeguard the result and make it back-to-back victories on the St Patrick’s weekend event.

“Rob certainly made it tough for us today,” said Moffett. “He was on a serious mission right from the word go and it probably wasn’t looking good for us.

“He took a big chunk out of us this morning – but we got back to service and I have to pay credit to Tom Gahan and all the guys because they made a few changes to the car and it really seemed to work, so I am over the moon with the win.”

Despite missing out on overall glory, Barrable said that he was satisfied with the display as it ended his long wait for a podium finish in the cross-border series which last came in May 2018.

“We got the jump on Josh this morning but we knew on the second and third pass he would be no slouch,” said Barrable. “But listen, we tried our best and I think that we can leave here happy.”

Meirion Evans – the winner of the curtain-raising Galway International Rally back in early February – was forced to settle for third-place on this occasion. Midway through yesterday, the Welshman conceded his prospects of another maximum score were “fading fast” and so elected to consolidate third alongside Jonathan Jackson.

Hopes of a victory charge for Claudy’s Callum Devine were undone by a series of wrong tyre calls during the course of the two days, although he clung on at the wheel of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to seal fourth from defending Northern Ireland Rally champion Jonathan Greer by 3.1 seconds.

Sam Moffett was a distant sixth, meanwhile, in his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car – two spots up the leaderboard from Gary Kiernan, the winner of the modified battle.