NI woman part of Sky Sports’ coverage of F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Former Aston Martin head of race strategy Bernie Collins is joining the Sky Sports F1 team — © Sky Sports

A Formula 1 strategist from Northern Ireland said she is excited to be part of the Sky Sports team covering today’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sky have added former McLaren and Aston Martin strategy chief Bernie Collins to their F1 punditry line-up for the 2023 season.

The Fermanagh woman, who was a performance engineer at McLaren and head of race strategy at Aston Martin, is making her Sky debut in the paddock at this weekend’s Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Sky say she will feature at other races throughout the year, as well as at Sky Studios, and is the first addition to the Sky F1 team since Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta left in the off-season.

“I am really excited to begin this new chapter with the Sky Sports F1 team and want to thank them for the opportunity,” Collins said.

“After many years on the pit wall I’m keen to embrace this new role within F1 from a viewer’s perspective and enhance their experience of racing.”

Collins’ role will “help explain and demystify all things team strategy and engineering for Sky Sports F1 viewers old and new.”

The network, which broadcasts every grand prix session to viewers in the UK and Ireland, signed a new deal with Formula 1 until 2029 last year.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Bernie who will add a new dimension & untapped insight to our programming,” added Sky Sports Director of F1 Billy McGinty.

“We hope our viewers will learn a lot from Bernie on what goes on in the garage and on the pit-wall at a race weekend.”

Collins began her career as a trainee with McLaren after graduating from Queen’s University Belfast in 2009.

Three years later, Collins became a performance engineer and became its leader in that role full-time in 2014, working for 2009 World Champion Jenson Button.

She joined Force India in 2015 and helped the team finish fourth in the following year’s Constructors’ Championship.

She is debuting alongside Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg and Damon Hill in Jeddah this weekend.