NW200: Businesses and political figures welcome return of flagship road racing event

A Portrush tourism official has hailed the return of the North West 200, saying the iconic road race puts Northern Ireland on the international map.

Motorcycle racing – including the flagship north-coast race – has been handed a reprieve after earlier fears it would be cancelled due to soaring insurance costs.

Colin Mason, who owns the tourism company Visit Portrush, said: "It’s one of the last of its kind – there are only two internationally renowned races, Isle of Man and the North West.

"Everyone knows about the North West 200, it was the one thing that kept Northern Ireland on the map, apart from the obvious, for the best part of 30 years.

“It was the only good thing we used to hear about Northern Ireland for so many years - and it’s so true. Aside from the Open a few years ago, this is what we hear about abroad. It’s a flagship event."

Earlier this year, the North West 200’s future seemed in jeopardy following the announcement all road races in Northern Ireland were to be cancelled due to insurance costs.

However, the race’s comeback was announced yesterday afternoon, following an intervention from Co Tyrone businessman Derek Keys, who gave race organisers a “generous donation” to ensure the 2023 NW200 could go ahead.

“We are very grateful to Derek Keys and Euro Auctions for this very generous support,” the NW200’s race director Mervyn Whyte said.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis. Mr Keys’ intervention has been crucial in saving this year’s North West 200.”

Mr Mason added that “having the North West in the area is a must” and the races bring in much relied-on funding for businesses who have suffered post-pandemic.

“Aside from the iconic race promoting our wee country across the globe, it’s a must for the tourism here," he said.

“We’ve had two to three years of a lack of international tourists. Of course having local tourism is fantastic, at the same time local tourists spend about a third of international tourism in our area.

“There are so many small businesses here that haven’t been able to benefit from that, everyone talks about B&Bs but it’s the places people don’t always think about that heavily rely on this.”

The North West 200 will go ahead from May 11 to 13, and the Armoy and Cookstown 100 national road races are also expected to take place, although the traditional season opener, the Tandragee 100, will not run this year.

Biking enthusiast and DUP MP Ian Paisley celebrated Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event’s return.

"This is utterly fantastic news for bike fans and sport. A lot of work has gone into this,” he said.

"The outcome is very positive for the economy.”

Fellow DUP MP and bike fan Sammy Wilson said it was “great it has been sorted out” but noted some concerns.

"We can’t keep living each year on tenterhooks, this is a sport which is a massive tourist attraction and needs a long term financial plan and a programme of support to exploit its true potential,” he said.

The Harbour Bar’s Willie Gregg said the announcement was an “adrenaline shot” for business and hospitality venues in the area.

“This is vital for B&Bs, hotels, restaurants, bars all who are all dependent on the foot traffic in the triangle area.

“The people who come to watch the North West are the best people I’ve ever had in my bar, they are the heart and soul of this area. I’ve had phone calls and emails from everyone, they are now celebrating.

"This is not just some Saturday race. We are delighted.”