Plenty of positives to build on in British GT Championship quest: Dan Harper

Daniel Harper with his fastest lap trophy from the opening round of the British GT Championship

British GT Championship newcomer Dan Harper feels the signs for the rest of the season look promising after leaving Oulton Park on Easter Monday with early points on the board.

Harper and Century Motorsport team-mate Darren Leung banked a brace of top-10 results after the double-header and provisionally sit third in the standings on 16 points — 58 behind early pacesetters, 2 Seas Motorsport.

The pair missed out on a podium in the opening contest because of a late drive through penalty; prior to pitting and losing the best part of 20 seconds, Harper was in a safe third.

In race two, which started behind the safety car, Harper slipped from second to fourth as Raffaele Marciello and Marvin Kirchhoefer both squeezed past the BMW M works driver.

Daniel Harper is happy with the opening round of the British GT Championship after two sixth-place finishes

Despite battling valiantly, Leung was unable to stave off the advances of James Cottingham and Andrew Howard after the hand-over, and went on to make it back-to-back sixth-place finishes.

“Overall I think it was a very positive weekend, but obviously the races did not quite go our way,” said Hillsborough’s Harper, who clinched the Fastest Lap Time award. “The luck wasn’t on our side: the penalty in the first race cost us a podium and in the second we did not quite have the pace in the wet, but we brought it home and scored some valuable points.

“We know we have the pace and Darren did a brilliant job in tricky conditions. We are happy and it is only the first round of the Championship, so the most important thing is getting the points.

“Thanks to the team because they did a fantastic job from the first session on Friday. We came away as the fastest car on track, so we’re looking forward to the next one,” added the 22-year-old.

Harper is next in British GT Championship action on the weekend of May 6-7. Before then, he is in Germany for the third round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series this Saturday.