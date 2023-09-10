Racing gods led me to Brands Hatch win and GT3 title decider, claims Dan Harper

Dan Harper thanked the racing gods for playing their part in his win at Brands Hatch this afternoon – a result that sets up a GT3 title decider at the final round of the Intelligent Money British GT Championship next month.

With half-an-hour of the two-hour race remaining, Harper’s persistence eventually paid off when he found a way past the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin of Ross Gunn to move into first position.

Despite coming under sustained pressure himself, the Hillsborough driver managed to hold on and take the chequered flag for a second victory of the campaign by just 1.055 seconds.

The path to success for Harper and his Century Motorsport team-mate Darren Leung was helped by safety car periods, and a 20-second stop-and-go penalty for the 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of points leaders James Cottingham and Jonny Adam, who rounded out the GT3 podium places.

Going into the closing meeting at Donington Park on the weekend of October 21/22, Cottingham and Adam command a thirteen-point buffer over the BMW M4 GT3 machine of Harper and Leung.

“When the first safety car came out, we thought, ‘Right, there is our first lifeline’, but there were a few GT4 cars in-between Darren and the GT3s in front of him which was just unlucky and the gap opened up again,” said Harper.

“But the gods were with us again today because we were able to get another safety which brought the gap back before Darren came in for the handover.

“We also knew James was going to have to serve a penalty, so that was our chance to get those two guys but, to be honest, I didn’t think I had the pace to get Ross so I was delighted when I got him and from that moment on I said to myself that he wasn’t for getting past me.”

He added: “I am just delighted with the result because after Free Practice One we really didn’t expect to be up there, but the boys did an amazing job to turn the car around for us, so thanks to everyone at Century Motorsport, to Darren and also BMW.”