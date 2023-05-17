Regaining confidence is my goal for Tour of the Sperrins, says Jonathan Greer

Jonathan Greer is the defending champion at the Tour of the Sperrins

Carryduff driver Jonathan Greer says winning the penultimate round of the 2023 Northern Ireland Rally Championship is not a priority for him this weekend.

The defending champion is the second seed for the Tour of the Sperrins Rally, which has attracted a 100-strong entry, including 20 R5 and Rally2-specification cars.

Victory would see Greer put one hand on the title with July’s Down Rally remaining, and help in his bid to become only the fourth person in history to lift it on three successive occasions.

A winning streak at rounds one and two came to an end on last month’s Maiden City Stages when the exhaust manifold on his Citroen C3 broke off and forced him to retire. To add insult to injury, rival Derek McGarrity scored maximum points to provisionally jump to the top of the standings.

“It was a big disappointment at the time, but these things happen in motorsport. It is part and parcel of it, but it doesn’t change the mood in the camp any going into the next rally,” Greer told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The Tour of the Sperrins has attracted a very strong entry. It’s good to see Northern Ireland Rally Championship rounds drawing in such big names, so I’m looking forward to getting going on Saturday morning.”

Running first on the road is Desi Henry in a similar Citroen C3 Rally 2 to Greer, with McGarrity at three at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and former Irish Tarmac champion Garry Jennings in his right-hand-drive converted Ford Fiesta Rally2 at four.

Gareth Sayers and Joseph McGonigle start at number five and six in a brace of Ford Fiesta Rally2s, with Jason Mitchell running with seven on the doors of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Saturday’s event is the first competitive appearance for Greer and team-mate Niall Burns since their stage one accident on last month’s Killarney Rally of the Lakes.

“We were caught out on slicks in the rain and since then, the guys have been working hard to get the car ready,” said Greer.

“We will be trying to get my confidence back after the accident, so maximum points is not the main aim this weekend. Once I start the event and see how we feel, we can go from there.”

Organised by Magherafelt and District Motor Club Ltd and taking place from 10.30am, crews will tackle six closed-road stages totalling 41 competitive miles.