Sidecar stars on track for thrilling weekend’s racing at Grand Prix of Northern Ireland

The stars of the sidecar world will descend on Northern Ireland in just over a weeks’ time with the joint aim of emerging victorious at the Sidecarcross Grand Prix of Northern Ireland.

Held at Redbrae Park near the village of Temple, the event – which takes place on July 21 and 22 – will see the top names in the sport go head-to-head for the title.

There will be plenty of local talent on display in the event, led by the Dromore-based crew of Jonny Wilson and Andrew Rowan, who are entering their first Grand Prix after a successful debut for Team Ireland in Kramolin, Czechia last year.

Also competing are the likes of Saintfield’s Andy and Adam McKibben, while Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham, who are multi Irish and Ulster champions, will also be on the start gate.

But it is a star-studded line-up they will be going up against, including championship leaders Marvin Vanluchene and Nicolas Musset, who will be keen to extend their 25-point lead at the top of the standings.

Multi-world champion Etienne Bax and co-pilot Ondrej Cermak, who are second in the overall championship, will also be competing, as will Dutch pair Koen Hermans and Ben van den Bogart.

It should be a fascinating battle between Vanluchene, who rides a 700cc Zabel two stroke, and Bax, who favours a 670cc factory Husqvarna, as they compete on two machines that need very different riding styles to operate.

In the Quads, Moira’s in-form Dean Dillon looks to be on track for a podium place given his recent performances, while Mitchell Adams and the Young brothers Dean and Jack provide other local challengers.

They will be looking to knock off the likes of Estonia’s Karl Robin Rillo and Italy’s Patrick Turrini, who co-lead the championship, while Estonia’s Rasmus Sona and Czechia’s Jan Brhel will also be contenders.

Other home hopefuls come in the shape of British pair Brett Wilkinson and Joe Millard in the Sidecars, while Cork’s Kyle Murphy, who is third in the Ulster Championship, will look to cause an upset in the Quads.

Free practice and qualifying will be held on July 21, with the main Grand Prix on July 22 with two races each for the Quads and Sidecars, with online tickets only available until July 19.