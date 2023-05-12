Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston see Portugal hopes dashed after car problems

Hopes that Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston would be in the mix for a podium finish on this weekend’s Vodafone Rally de Portugal ended yesterday when their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 had to be retired.

The pair’s Japanese supermini was sidelined on the road section close to the start of the event’s third stage and, despite their best efforts to remedy the problem, they missed their 11.25am start time.

After the opening run they were just 3.4 seconds off the lead in fifth place before moving up to joint fourth overall alongside team-mates and reigning World Rally champions, Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen.

Suspicions they had hit trouble came prior to the start of the second test – the 12.1 miles of ‘Gois’ – as they pulled away from the startline with the alternator warning light still flashing on the dashboard.

The setback marks a continuation of bad luck for Katsuta and Johnston, who were searching for their third career podium together. Since the start of the season, they have scored points on only two of the five World Rally rounds they have started.

They will re-join today under Super Rally rules with the aim of making it to tomorrow’s end-of-rally Power Stage, where the fastest time set by a Rally1 crew over ‘Fafe 2’ will earn them five bonus points.

“We had a positive morning,” Johnston told the Belfast Telegraph. “The first two stages were on target for what we wanted this weekend – to be in the battle for a podium – so it was going well up until the car stopped with the technical issue before stage three.

“We will do our best tomorrow and Sunday to try and salvage something from our own perspective and also the manufacturers’.

“Of course, it is frustrating when you are in the battle and something like this happens, but it is part of the sport and it’s nobody’s fault. We just move on and continue to push tomorrow.”

It was an equally frustrating Friday for Kris Meeke as the Dungannon man was forced to pull off the road and park up second time over ‘Lousa’ – the stage immediately after the lunchtime service halt.

Making his first outing in the World Rally Championship since 2019, the 43-year-old collected an early puncture before a cracked damper on his Hyundai Portugal-run i20 N Rally2 made it virtually undriveable.

Prior to falling victim to the country’s unforgiving country roads, Meeke had displayed strong pace and completed the opening stage ninth fastest in WRC2 with James Fulton and stage two sixth fastest. They, too, will be back out again today as the problem is easily fixable.

Saturday is the longest and toughest of the entire weekend, with 150km spread over two identical loops of three gravel stages located in the picturesque Carbreira Mountains. Crews cap off the penultimate leg by tackling a side-by-side spectator-friendly stage at Lousada rallycross circuit.