There was no need for me to ditch rally-winning Ford Fiesta, says Garry Jennings

Former Irish Tarmac champion Garry Jennings says he hasn’t set himself any targets in the build-up to tomorrow’s Circuit of Ireland other than to prove the Ford Fiesta Rally2 is still a competitive car.

Jennings is making the switch from the lesser advanced R5 version of the Blue Oval supermini to the latest model, which benefits from a torquier engine and a more advanced suspension set-up.

In recent months, large swathes of drivers who compete in the cross-border series have moved away from the Fiesta, choosing instead to hedge their bets on Volkswagen Motorsport’s Polo GTI R5, Citroen Sport’s C3 Rally2, and in the case of Sam Moffett Hyundai Motorsport’s i20 N Rally2.

Jennings, however, feels the M-Sport developed car still has plenty to offer on big events. “Everyone seems to have turned away from it and gone down a different route, but I didn’t want to do that,” said Jennings, who will drive the C&M Motorsport supplied car and have it maintained by NMH Motorsport.

“M-Sport have been more than good to me since I moved away from my S12B Subaru Impreza World Rally Car to the Fiesta R5, and now the Fiesta Rally2, and I think we can work closely together to make what is an already competitive car even better.

“People seem to have forgotten about it but it continues to set fastest stage times and it is still winning rallies, so it is a car worth having.”

His example is currently being converted from left- to right-hand-drive for the Easter Saturday event which is being promoted by Ulster Automobile Club and Cookstown Motor Club. Issues with the availability of some parts has held up work and means Jennings is unlikely to get to test it beforehand.

A rule change ratified by Motorsport Ireland last year means that, with the correct paperwork, homologated cars that have their steering wheel moved across to the right side of the cockpit can vie for victories on all rounds of the Irish Tarmac Championship – a move that was spearhead by the Kesh man.

“I am really looking forward to having the work completed and getting out in the car, but as far as expectations go, the big one for me is to try and punch in some quick stage times, and keep upping my speed and getting more comfortable with the Fiesta as the event unfolds,” he said.

“I think if I can manage that, it would leave me in good stead for the next rally and the rally after that. It’s a case of slowly building things up until we get to a point where we can be at the sharp end.

“To be in a position to debut the car in mid-Ulster – an area where my main sponsors do a lot of their business – and on an event as synonymous as the Circuit of Ireland is just fantastic.”