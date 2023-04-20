Tragic rally ace Craig Breen’s death was ‘instantaneous’, says Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen’s death as the result of a testing accident in the build-up to this weekend’s Croatia Rally was “instantaneous”, the Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport has said.

A report into the circumstances surrounding the crash last Thursday has been completed by Croatian authorities, with this showing a fence post “intruded into the cabin through the driver’s side window,” said Cyril Abiteboul.

At the time, the surface was “slippery” and the i20 N Rally1 car Breen and his co-driver James Fulton were in “slid off the road at a relatively low speed” before colliding with the fence.

Abiteboul confirmed the “stage was closed immediately, and the on-stage medical team was rapidly on the scene”, adding: “Craig was taken to hospital from the stage. As far as can be determined, Craig’s passing was instantaneous.

“Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA are working together to review all aspects of the incident. As far as can be ascertained, there was no issue with any element of the car, the tyres or the safety equipment. The local police completed a report at the scene.”

Fulton – who only joined forces with Breen at last November’s Rally Japan following the retirement of Paul Nagle at Rally Spain the previous month – escaped the crash unharmed.

Both men attended the 33-year-old’s Service of Thanksgiving on Tuesday and acted as pallbearers, helping to shoulder the coffin into Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank.

Whilst there has been a huge outpouring of emotion for Breen – an Academy and Super 2000 World Rally Champion who amassed a combined total of nine top-flight podium finishes with Citroen, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai – Abiteboul said it was also important to support Fulton moving forward.

“Craig was laid to rest yesterday and it’s been a very emotional time for all of us,” continued the Frenchman. “Emotions are still raw and there has been an amazing outpouring of grief for Craig, who was an incredible person to know, as a team-mate, competitor and friend.

“We must mention that James Fulton was unhurt in the crash and our hearts go out to him. We are doing everything we can to support James at this time.”

In tribute to Breen, the two points-scoring Hyundai cars set to be driven by Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi at Croatia Rally will sport a special, one-off livery. Inspired by the Irish tricolour, it reflects “his Irish roots and his beloved Irish rally community”.

Other crews will carry sticker tributes, while service park personnel are expected to wear black armbands for the duration of the event. A minute’s silence will also be held prior on Thursday afternoon and again at the finish podium on Sunday afternoon.

Organisers have also confirmed they intend to play a tribute video at the time Breen was due to cross the start ramp.

“Craig was a wonderful person and that is true of his family and friends. The rallying community has really pulled together and it’s a mark of the high regard with which Craig was held,” continued Abiteboul.

“There are a number of initiatives to honour Craig taking place over this weekend. As well as our special livery we have a book of condolence in our hospitality unit that everyone is invited to sign. This will be shared with the family. This is all we have to say collectively at this stage.”