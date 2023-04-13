Tributes paid following tragic death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen

Drivers from the FIA World Rally Championship have led an outpouring of emotional tributes to Ireland’s Craig Breen who was killed in a pre-event testing accident in Croatia on Thursday morning.

Breen and team-mate James Fulton were in the country with Hyundai Motorsport to gain mileage in their i20 N Rally1 car ahead of next weekend’s Croatia Rally, which will commence next Thursday evening.

It is understood that on a corner between Stari Golubovac and Lobora, the pair left the road and the front-left of the supermini collided with what local media have reported to be a “wooden pole”.

In a statement confirming Breen’s death, Hyundai Motorsport said that Fulton was “unharmed in the incident”, which happened shortly after midday local time on the entry to a right-hand bend.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally,” the statement read. “Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans,” it added.

As part of his part-time drive agreement with the Alzenau-based squad for 2023, Breen was due to return to action in Croatia for the fourth round of the FIA World Rally Championship with Fulton.

Their last appearance came in February when the duo took their Rally1-spec machine to a runner-up finish and Breen’s podium count in the sport’s top-flight since 2016 to nine.

On that occasion, he was beaten to a first-ever win by former World Champion Ott Tanak – the person who replaced him at M-Sport Ford at the end of last season. Reacting to the sad news, Tanak said there were “no words, everything is just broken”, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing this now.

“Life can be so fragile and unfair. I can’t believe we have lost you mate! We have just been texting and another moment you are not answering anymore. I will miss you buddy so bad. So, so bad.”

Sebastien Ogier – one of the code’s most decorated figures with almost 60 victories – said he was “lost for words”, and highlighted the passion the 33-year-old had for a sport he first ventured into 16 years ago when he tackled the Tipperary Stonethrowers Stages Rally in a Honda Civic hatchback

“Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport,” the eight-time World Rally champion said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends in this very sad time.”

Countryman Sebastien Loeb, who shared the service park with Breen during his stint at M-Sport last year, also took to social media to convey his sadness following the news.

“Life and this sport can be cruel sometimes,” he said. “It is the case today for your loved ones, and for the family of WRC and motorsport.”

As Hyundai team-mates, Thierry Neuville got to know Breen particularly well having competed for honours together in parts from 2019 to 2021, and again briefly this year. They would have been reunited in Croatia in a few days’ time as both were due to start the Tarmac counter for the South Korean manufacturer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I post this message. Today I’ve lost a team-mate but more than anything, I have lost a friend,” the Belgian said. “Craig, your passion for rallying was immeasurable.

“Your joy behind the steering wheel was beyond any of ours, your emotional stage-end comments in a league of its own. You were the first to bring the English tea to Hyundai Motorsport, you made our debriefs last three hours or more, we had endless conversations about our private rally cars. “All of this will stay deep in my memories. I will miss you! Rest easy, my friend,” added Neuville.

Away from the World Rally Championship and closer to home, Breen remained a hugely popular and well-supported figure.

In 2019, when his career as a works driver appeared to have run out of road, he resorted to the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship to secure regular seat time and enjoyed success at the Ulster Rally among many others.

A Northern Ireland Motor Club spokesperson said that Breen “will be regarded as one of the greats of the sport, and perhaps one the greatest drivers to ever come from the island of Ireland”.

What helped to propel Breen to stardom was winning the Billy Coleman Award – an annual prize that attracts financial backing and mentorship from Motorsport Ireland.

As well as benefiting from the sport and being a proud flag bearer for his home country on the world stage, he never forgot his roots and in February he announced 10,000 Euros of support for the Junior 1000 category in the Irish Forest Championship.

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper summed the mood of a nation, saying: “This is a very sad day for our sport. A dark cloud has descended on us. Today, we lost a star. Rest in peace, Craig.”