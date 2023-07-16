Two dead after car collides with wall at Sligo Stages Rally

Gardaí appeal for footage of crash not to be shared online.

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal crash during Sligo Stages Rally at Banninacarrow, Ardnaglass, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

A driver and passenger have died after a car crashed into a wall at the Sligo Stages Rally this afternoon.

An Garda Síochána provided an update on Sunday evening following the incident which occurred around 3.00pm on Sunday afternoon.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday afternoon, July 16 2023 at the Sligo Stages Rally,” said a Garda spokesperson.

"The collision occurred at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote, Co.Sligo at around 3pm.

"The driver and passenger of the car, both suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle collided with a wall. Their bodies were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

"A technical examination of the scene is being carried out by forensic collision investigators this evening.

"An Garda Síochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Motorsport Ireland has offered its sympathies to the families and friends of the two racers who were fatally injured during the crash and said it has now begun an investigation into today’s events.

Earlier the organisers of the rally, Connacht Motor Club, confirmed an incident had taken place resulting in the event being halted.

Gardaí also confirmed that they were attending the scene of a collision near Ballymote, Co Sligo. They appealed to the public not to share footage of the crash on social media.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the governing body for the sport said: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”