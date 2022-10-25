Ulster Rally returning to Motorsport UK British Rally Championship schedule in 2023

The Ulster Rally will be part of the British Championship in 2023

Northern Ireland will once again be represented in the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship after promoters reinstated the Ulster Rally to the schedule for 2023.

The event was dropped this season to the surprise of Northern Ireland Motor Club members, with this resulting in intensive negotiations between them and Championship representatives.

Previously, Club Chairman Philip Murray said he remained “hopeful of making something work” – and that persistence has been rewarded with a slot on the new-look seven-round calendar.

The change of heart by Motorsport UK means the Ulster Rally will be a points scorer for both the British and Irish Tarmac Championships – the only event anywhere in Ireland that can boast this.

“We can’t wait to have the best drivers from Britain and Ireland going head-to-head next August,” said Northern Ireland Motor Club Director, Neil Anderson. “The British Rally Championship has a strong affiliation with the Ulster, and the event has a history that is synonymous with the British Rally Championship.

Read more Jonathan Rea frustrated as his winless run in the World Superbike Championship continues

“The two go hand-in-hand,” he added. “We strongly believe that the British Rally Championship should always cover the four UK nations. To have it back in Northern Ireland is great news. It will bring a great deal of prestige, and promote a country well-known for its love of motorsport.”

The Ulster retains its traditional August 18/19 date and is one of four asphalt rounds, the other three being May’s Jim Clark Rally on the Scottish border, Belgium’s Ypres Rally in late June and September’s Rali Ceredigion in Wales.

The remaining three counters will be played out on gravel and starts with the curtain-raising Malcolm Wilson Rally in Cockermouth on March 11. The Trackrod Rally in Yorkshire (September 22 and 23), and the season-ending Cambrian Rally (October 27 and 28) are the final two meetings.