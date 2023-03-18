Wayne Boyd looks for repeat of Daytona magic in his return to Florida

Wayne Boyd returns to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action in south-east America on Saturday looking to pick up where he left off with the AWA Pro Race Team at the end of January.

Two months ago, the talented Templepatrick driver scored one of the biggest race victories of his career to date when he took to the top step of the podium in LMP3 at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Boyd pulled off the surprise win with driving mates Anthony Mantella, Nico Varrone and Thomas Merrill, although the latter will not play any part at the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida this weekend.

Having overcome a potentially race-ending mechanical issue with their Duqueine D08 machine in the early stages of Daytona before having to make back the ground that was lost to a stewards’ time penalty, Boyd feels the way the team reacted to those setbacks can only be seen as a positive.

“We want to keep the momentum going from the Daytona win and push for another top finish in LMP3,” said Boyd.

“It was such a big race – one of the biggest in the world – and it was a massive milestone in my career. The team only stepped up into IMSA last year, so to run two cars this year and win at Daytona is a pretty amazing achievement – but they do run a very professional team.”

One of the key characteristics that define Sebring International Raceway – a former airfield turned racing circuit – as one of the most challenging on the planet is the surface.

Wayne Boyd takes part in the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida this weekend

At 3.74-miles in length and comprising 17 turns, getting the car’s ride as close to perfect as possible so it can handle the countless bumps and tricky transitions between concrete and asphalt is always the main objective.

“We completed a two-day test at Sebring and it went really, really well – we were all there and got in plenty of laps, so everyone’s feeling good going into the main race on Saturday,” explained Boyd.

“A lot of time was spent working on the car set-up for the very simple fact Sebring is quite a unique track. There are a lot of bumps, but we feel that we have the car exactly where we want it to be.

“Everyone has been gelling really well, and coming off the back of our Daytona success it has really helped. Ahead of these big races, it definitely makes the whole experience even more enjoyable.”

The 71st running of the 12 Hours of Sebring is scheduled to go live Saturday at 3pm UK time. In all, 54 cars covering five classes and 15 different manufacturers will take their place on the grid.