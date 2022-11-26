Wayne Turkington confident in long-term success behind Circuit of Ireland plans

Motorsport

Organisers of next April’s Circuit of Ireland Rally have announced that it will be pared back to a one-day event in a move designed to help safeguard its immediate future.

A round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, it had originally been earmarked to run over Easter weekend, but as part of the change, the action will be confined to Easter Saturday.

Another key development sees officials from the founding Ulster Automobile Club join forces with Cookstown Motor Club for the very first time to organise one of the oldest stage rallies in Europe.

Wayne Turkington has been appointed Clerk of the Course for the meeting, which will be based in Cookstown and consist of two loops of four special stages totalling 70 competitive miles.

Cost savings aside, it is understood the rethink also comes after a fallout from this year’s Circuit of Ireland when the bogey time – a Motorsport UK mechanism that penalises drivers who complete a stage quicker than an average speed of 70mph – was applied. However, this had to be scrapped late on because the rally was being run in accordance with FIA European Trophy Rally rules which does not recognise this.

Read more Colin Turkington is thrilled with the rise in respect in British Touring Car Championship

It caused embarrassment amongst Ulster Automobile Club members at the time, and questions continued long after the Tarmac classic had reached its conclusion. Despite having to revisit the drawing board, Turkington is confident his plans will fall into place.

“I am looking forward to the event. I have had these stages in the back of my mind for the last 10 or so years, but I wanted to run them as part of a Championship in order to do them justice,” he said.

“I would like to get the Circuit back to a two-day event in 2024 but I believe the first six months of next year is not looking good – the economy doesn’t appear great – so a one-day rally makes sense. In the current climate, everyone involved believes that this is the correct decision.”

He added: “My experience of being involved with the sport tells me that a lot of competitors like a compact, one-day event because there is less financial commitment in terms of tyre and fuel costs, and the expense of having to put up all of those people who are part of their service team.

“We have had to take a long, hard look at everything for next year and we have listened carefully to competitor feedback. It’s difficult to satisfy everyone – but we feel the rally will be a good one. From our side, we felt we needed to do this if we wanted to safeguard the event’s future.”