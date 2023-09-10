William Creighton hails ‘never say die’ attitude after lifting World Junior Rally title

William Creighton says adopting a never say die attitude was crucial to landing him the Junior World Rally Championship title following a tense three-days at the EKO Acropolis Rally in Greece.

The 25-year-old ended Northern Ireland’s 19-year wait for a new world rally champion, and is the first person from the island of Ireland since the late Craig Breen in 2011 to win the feeder series.

His reward is four fully-funded drives in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 in next season’s WRC2 – the second tier in the FIA World Rally Championship – with this including pre-event tests, and 200 tyres from Pirelli.

It proved to be an emotional win for Creighton for a number of reasons, but in particular the death of his friend Breen who lost his life to a testing accident in the days prior to Rally Croatia in April.

There was also a palpable sense of relief for the Moira driver, whose path to success has been made possible with co-driver Liam Regan and the support of Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy.

After Friday’s second stage, his title pursuit hung in the balance after a coolant issue led to his Ford Fiesta Rally3 overheating. To preserve the car and prevent potentially rally-ending damage it was retired for the day – a decision that brought both Laurent Pellier and Diego Dominguez into play.

With a new cylinder head and head gasket fitted, Creighton returned to action on Saturday when it became the turn of Pellier to hit trouble as the transmission on his Fiesta supermini began to fail on him.

Although Dominguez was now out in front, Creighton continued to pick up stage wins and points that come with it to keep the pressure on the Paraguayan, before moving into a position which meant that all he needed to do on Sunday was nurse his car to the end to be assured of the title. Taking no chances, he cruised over the closing miles to finish fifth and seal the coveted crown.

“It is unbelievable, honestly,” Creighton said.

“After what happened on Friday, like it says on the car: ‘never give up’. We didn’t give up but, of course, we knew there was going to be a slim chance of winning the title after that and it was going to be difficult but we dug deep and we tried hard.

“Of course, things went our way, but we also had to show good pace and stage wins. It is crazy when you think about all the stage wins throughout the year, our win in Sweden and how tight that was and our victory in Sardinia. And now it has come down to this – it is just unbelievable.”

He added: “I have so many people to thank and anybody who is here knows how much goes into just making the start line in these rallies.

“To win now for the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and my family, and to emulate what Craig did – I know he would have been right in the middle of all this right now and he would have been so happy for us.

“We all go rallying to have fun and what happened to him is so sad. I have definitely been thinking about him.”