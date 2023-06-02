William Creighton leads the way in Italy

Moira’s William Creighton says he is a third of the way to achieving his Rally Italia Sardegna objective after completing a gruelling first leg as the overnight leader in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship.

His lead over Paraguayan Diego Domiguez stands at 55 seconds despite puncturing in the morning loop and losing two minutes, before having to pull over again on the rerun of the 49km ‘Monte Lerno’ test for the same reason.

Despite falling victim to the Mediterranean island’s unforgiving roads, the 25-year-old still fared much better than his main title rivals, including Laurent Pellier who dropped the best part of four minutes on special stage four when an intercooler pipe on his Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo worked its way loose.

Despite the drama, the reigning Junior European Rally Champion still occupies a podium position, albeit five minutes adrift of Creighton.

“Today has been an adventure to say the least,” reflected Creighton, who faces a further eight speed tests on Saturday alongside Belfast co-driver Liam Regan, the first of which is due to commence at 7.05am UK time.

“A double puncture, lots of mud, and so many rocks – it has been absolutely crazy – but we have reached the end of the first proper day of Rally Italia Sardegna as the leaders and for us that is the main thing.

“Getting to the finish is what this rally is all about. There is a long way to go but we have done our best to manage any issues we have had, so our full focus is now on tomorrow and trying to get through it,” he added.

Given the chaotic and often unpredictable nature of Rally Italia Sardegna, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, the FIA Junior World Rally Championship’s Manager is predicting further surprises.

“Although William has a 55 second lead, I still expect plenty more dramas before we reach the finish of this rally,” said Maciej Woda.

“Today this rally has proved what it is all about: survival. Every crew has had to dig deep and fight hard to the finish today. It has not been easy as we have had a couple of retirements.”

One of those sidelined on Friday was Ireland’s Eamonn Kelly due to his Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo suffering suspension damage. However, the reigning Junior British Rally Champion will return to action on Saturday.