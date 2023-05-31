William Creighton ready for the rough conditions at Rally Italia Sardegna

Junior World Rally Championship frontrunner William Creighton says this weekend’s 20th Rally Italia Sardegna will be a case of having to balance risk and reward given the event’s unforgiving reputation.

The Moira man arrives on the Mediterranean island with a 21-point advantage to defend from second-placed Laurent Pellier as the one-make Ford Fiesta series approaches the half-way point in the season.

In a remarkable turn of events at Croatia Rally in April, Creighton returned home having put further distance between himself and Pellier despite crashing out of the lead.

That handed the initiative to Pellier but engine woes came to a head on Sunday and forced his retirement, while Creighton — who returned to the fray courtesy of some stellar repair work by his mechanics back at service — closing day’s four special stages to collect a useful haul of points.

William Creighton admitted the conditions in Sardinia will be difficult

“Looking back at Croatia Rally we were very fortunate to leave having extended our lead after crashing on Saturday morning and then seeing the drama that unfolded on the Sunday — it goes to show just how unpredictable the Championship is,” he said.

“I was happy with how we came back on the Sunday and collected the stage win points that were available, so that is the main positive we took from it.”

Even the slightest error on Sardinia’s sun-baked gravel roads tends to be punished given how these are lined by trees and big rocks, while the surface becomes increasingly rough and rutted after each pass.

Being first-time starters will further add to the challenge for Creighton and his Belfast team-mate Liam Regan, not to mention the fact the last time they competed on gravel was eight months ago at Acropolis Rally Greece.

Even so, the 25-year-old former British Junior Rally Champion is feeling relaxed about it all.

“I’m looking forward to Sardinia — a classic event with a lot of history in the World Rally Championship.

“We are all well used to seeing the clips of cars taking the famous Micky’s Jump and the drivers gathering at the harbour front after the event. It is a privilege to go and compete over there,” he said.

“The main plan for us is to do the best job that we can for the Championship, but also do our best to enjoy it and if we can do that it will allow us to get the most out of the event.

“Sardinia is well known for being a rough event and it will be a tough challenge, especially on the second pass. With the heat thrown in for good measure, it’s going to be tough on the crews and the cars,” he added.

“We are going to have to be smart because the strategy in this competition is a little bit harder because there are Championship points available for stage wins, so that is another thing we have to think about.

“But where you feel comfortable and there is least risk, maybe that is the moment to think about that side of things, but the ultimate goal is to get the car to the finish and bag more points.”

Rally Italia Sardegna kicks off tomorrow morning with a short shakedown stage before the action begins proper on Thursday evening.

At 86.25 competitive miles, Friday is the longest leg of the three-day event which concludes Sunday lunchtime.