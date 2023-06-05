William Creighton rolls with the punctures to take Rally Italia win and extend championship lead

William Creighton goes airborne on his way to taking victory in Italy

Moira's William Creighton strengthened his lead in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship with a hard-fought victory at Rally Italia Sardegna – the third round of the one-make Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo series.

Creighton and team-mate Liam Regan completed the gravel-based event a minute and 45.9 seconds clear of Paraguayan duo Diego Dominguez and Rogelio Penate to make it two wins from three starts. However, the result did not come easy despite the size of their final margin on the Mediterranean island.

The Olbia-based event lived up to its fearsome reputation as being one of the most unforgiving rounds on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, with punctures proving the biggest headache for crews.

Across the three legs, Creighton collected three alone on the Friday – two of which came on the rerun of the 49km ‘Monte Lerno’ test, and another on Saturday’s SS13 – Su Filigosu – that briefly cost him the lead.

A storming drive through that day’s penultimate test – Erula Tula – saw him reclaim top spot from Dominguez before he went on to cement the position across Sunday, which was reduced in length from four stages to three on safety grounds following talks between organisers and the FIA.

“It was the most difficult rally I have ever done, I think,” said Creighton.

“The conditions on Saturday, with the rain and mud, were treacherous, but when we had the soft tyre on the Fiesta and got into a rhythm, it worked out much better than I was expecting.

“It was a rollercoaster of a weekend. You got one puncture and you thought, ‘okay, that is us out of contention’ and then you face another crazy stage and the whole thing turns on its head.

“That happened several times, so it was just who was going to be in the lead after the final stage – that was the only way you were guaranteed of getting the win.

“We are just happy to get the win. We wanted to do that in Croatia after everything that happened (following the death of Irishman Craig Breen) but it didn’t work out for us, so I’m glad that we could do it this weekend.”

Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville was the overall Rally Italia Sardegna winner to make it a first maximum score of the season and reignite his title quest. His 18th career win moved him from fifth to second in the standings and ended a barren spell for the Belgian that stretched back to last November’s Rally Japan.

“We came here believing we could fight for the win,” said Neuville, who led home team-mate Esapekka Lappi by just over half-a-minute.

“It’s the first win for the team this year, it is a one-two, and it is the first win for our team principal (Cyril Abiteboul) as well. Craig Breen is in our memories also – we wanted the win in Croatia for him, but we got it now.”

Reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera rounded out the podium places to extend his buffer to 23 points, helped by five bonus points in setting the fastest time on the rally-ending Power Stage.