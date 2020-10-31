Winning couple: Tatia Rea on her life with world motorbike champion husband Jonathan

Co Antrim man Jonathan Rea secured a place in history two weeks ago when he won a sixth World Superbike Championship. His wife Tatia talks to Lorraine Wylie about her fears watching him racing at over 200mph, raising their young family and her own career dreams

With six consecutive World Superbike Championships under his belt, Jonathan Rea (33) has made racing history. Of course, fans always knew he'd do well but even his most loyal supporter could not have foreseen the scale of his success. However, there is one woman who, from the moment she set eyes on the young rider, recognised the hallmark of a winner. Since their marriage in 2012, Tatia Rea's belief in her husband's ability to dominate the sport has remained unshakeable.