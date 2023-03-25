World Rally debut my biggest task yet but it's one I relish, says Patrick O’Brien

Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien is preparing to make his World Rally Championship debut next month and says it represents “the biggest challenge” of his career to date.

He will switch to a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for Rally Croatia — the fourth round of the dual surface competition — which takes place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

Run out of the Zagreb Fair Exhibition Centre, Rally Croatia is the first pure asphalt event on the 2023 World Rally Championship calendar. In all, crews will tackle 20 special stages, with these totalling nearly 190 competitive miles.

O’Brien admits the opportunity to be part of the WRC2 support series would not have been possible without the backing of those at Motorsport Ireland and its ambassador, John Coyne.

“We absolutely want to do the best job possible for the team and all our sponsors,” said O’Brien, the reigning Irish Forestry champion.

“This is going to be the biggest challenge in my rallying career to date, however with the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy I am in no doubt that we will be ready for the task at hand.

“This opportunity is truly unbelievable — it is such a privilege to be driving the Philip Case Rally Sport Hyundai i20N Rally2.”

Help and advice for the spring fixture will also come from fellow Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Josh McErlean, who reconvenes his WRC2 programme after kicking things off at January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“It is fantastic to be joining the team with Josh,” he continued.

“I have known him for what has been a long time now as we raced one another back in our junior days.

“Josh has good experience of World Rally Championship rallies and the Hyundai i20N Rally2, so hopefully I will learn quickly from him.

“We have a test with the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy on both gravel and Tarmac, so l am keen to get the most out of the exercise.

“These driving opportunities are invaluable and will ensure that I am fully prepared to take on Rally Croatia.”

Rally Croatia is only the fifth foray outside the UK and Ireland for the talented 25-year-old following his maiden appearance at the FIA European Rally Championship opener in Portugal a fortnight ago.

Despite a roll on the Qualifying Stage at Rally Serras de Fafe, he regrouped and went on to finish just outside the top 20 at the wheel of the family-run Skoda Fabia R5.

“It was like nothing I had ever seen in my life, it was crazy but it was a good experience and it is all about learning so I am happy enough,” added O’Brien.