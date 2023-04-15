World Rally return to Northern Ireland can be ‘fitting tribute’ to tragic Craig Breen

The late Craig Breen (right) with co-driver Scott Martin and Circuit of Ireland event director Bobby Willis

Motorsport fan Ian Paisley MP believes bringing the FIA World Rally Championship to the province next year would be a fitting tribute to Craig Breen following his death in a testing accident in Croatia this week.

Breen was fatally injured when his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car left the road between Stari Golubovac and Lobora near Zlatar and hit a wooden post, while James Fulton — his co-driver and countryman — managed to walk away from Thursday’s crash unharmed.

The 33-year-old was a popular figure in the sport and claimed a total of nine top-flight podium finishes; his most recent came on February’s Rally Sweden when he equalled his career-best result of second place, coming home second to Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja.

Breen also enjoyed considerable success on home soil and recorded victories at multiple rounds of the Irish Tarmac Championship, including the Galway International Rally, the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney and the Ulster Rally.

He was also a double winner of the Circuit of Ireland Rally, fulfilling a childhood dream in 2015 with the works Peugeot team and repeating the feat 12 months later in a privately-backed Citroen DS 3 R5.

Getting the opportunity to compete in front of his home fans reminded the Waterford driver of the following the sport enjoyed and when he was made aware of the bid for Northern Ireland to host the British leg of the FIA World Rally Championship, he quickly became a vocal advocate.

Ian Paisley MP wants Northern Ireland to host a round of the World Rally Championship

2009 was the last time the series visited the province when it was part of the cross-border Rally Ireland — an event won on that occasion by nine-time world champions Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena.

“Everybody knows that I’m extremely excited at the prospect and that I’m always pushing to get the World Rally Championship over here — I really think that it needs to be here,” he said in 2020.

“We have so much to offer: we have the fans, the environment and more importantly we have the stages. The roads are out of this world. It blows me away every time I come back to Ireland.”

Following Breen’s passing, North Antrim MP Paisley said getting a deal over the line with World Rally Championship promoters and government officials would be a just and proper way to honour the former Citroen Racing, M-Sport Ford and Hyundai Motorsport driver’s legacy.

“I was deeply saddened by Craig’s passing. Craig was a wonderful advocate for the World Rally Championship and Northern Ireland,” said Mr Paisley, who is the chair of Northern Ireland’s Motorsport Taskforce and the Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Motorsport at Westminster.

“He knew the value it would bring to Northern Ireland and he never missed an opportunity in making sure people knew he fully supported it.

“It would be a fitting tribute if all those with responsibility for the delivery of the event made sure that Northern Ireland got it and we recognised Craig for his efforts. I think everyone wants that.”

Rally Northern Ireland promoter Bobby Willis knew Breen on a personal and professional basis and echoed Mr Paisley’s sentiments.

“I was always struck by the fact that if there was anybody who wanted a World Rally Championship event to take place here more than me, it would have been Craig,” he said.

“He had been dreaming of it since 2015 when we first spoke about it.”