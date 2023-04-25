2023 Ulster Grand Prix cancelled due to insurance and funding problems

Hopes for the future of the Ulster Grand Prix were dealt a further blow after the 2023 event was cancelled last night.

The historic Northern Ireland road race, last held in 2019, was set to return as a two-day national meeting from August 18-19 this summer.

Following a meeting yesterday evening, a statement from the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club said its efforts had been ‘undermined by two specific issues’.

These included failed attempts to obtain a copy of the public liability insurance policy obtained by the MCUI Ulster Centre this year, and uncertainty around the level of funding available from Tourism NI.

The statement said: “It is with deep regret the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has been forced to abandon plans to revive the Ulster Grand Prix on August 18-19, 2023.

“The club began the initiative with confidence, enjoying the full backing of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters’ Club.

“There was encouraging support from teams and riders and we also received strong commitments of financial support from the local business community for which we are extremely grateful.

“However, in recent weeks those plans have been undermined by two specific issues.

“Despite numerous requests by Dundrod club officials during the last six weeks, we have been totally frustrated in our attempts to gain access to a copy of the public liability insurance policy the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, Ulster Centre, has put in place for 2023,” the statement continued.

“The Dundrod club was expected to make an initial payment of £26,000 by mid-April. The finance is in place to make that payment but without sight and consideration of the policy documents, the club’s solicitor has advised this payment should not proceed.”

The club said it has also yet to receive an indication from Tourism NI over the provision of funding after submitting its application in December.

The statement went on: “The Dundrod club made an application to TNI last December as required. We are now in April 2023 and there has still been no indication as to whether or not this application will be successful or what level of support the UGP might be eligible to receive.

“Given these uncertainties, the Dundrod club has been left with no option other than to make the unfortunate decision being announced today.”

The Ulster Grand Prix regained its title as the fastest road race in the world from the Isle of Man TT after England’s Peter Hickman recorded a lap of 136.415mph when it last went ahead four years ago.

However, the Dundrod Club’s financial challenges were exacerbated by poor crowd numbers in 2019, when an inclement weather forecast was blamed for deterring fans on the main race day.

With mounting debts approaching £300,000, the club entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors in 2021, enabling a portion of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period of time.

Several riders were left out of pocket as a result and did not receive their full prize money, including 2019 ‘Man of the Meeting’ Hickman.

After the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out almost every road race in 2020 and 2021, there was optimism the Ulster GP would return to the calendar last year, with the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club – headed by Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Phillip McCallen – taking over the reins.

McCallen and then fellow club directors Mervyn Whyte and Robin Titterington believed they had secured a financial package of £800,000. This was also going to be used to safeguard the future of the North West 200, with the aim of bringing Ulster’s two biggest road races under one organisational structure.

But the deal never happened, falling at the final hurdle last March when Tourism NI refused to ‘support the level of funding agreed’.

The Revival Club continued to look into running the race this year, before announcing last October that it had withdrawn its bid to stage the event, blaming the ‘shortness of available time to develop the plan with all vested parties such as the MCUI (UC), sponsors, local and central government’.

A statement at the time added: ‘We cannot ascertain how much funding is available to run a successful event, therefore the risk in running the UGP is simply far too great for us to consider’.

That left the Dundrod Club to explore their own bid to run the race, but they, too, have been left frustrated.

It now remains to be seen what impact the cancellation of the Ulster Grand Prix will have on the insurance obligation for Northern Ireland motorcycle events, with the Dundrod Club’s contribution being withdrawn.