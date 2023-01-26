Alastair Seeley and Peter Hickman among big-name quartet set for North West 200’s ‘Meet the Stars’ launch event

Motorcycling

Alastair Seeley is the most successful rider ever at the North West 200

A sparkling quartet of motorcycling’s foremost names have been confirmed for the return of the North West 200’s ‘Meet the Stars’ race launch next month.

The popular event, last held in 2019, takes centre stage on February 15 as the countdown to Northern Ireland’s biggest road race begins in earnest.

Alastair Seeley, the most successful rider ever around the 8.9-mile Triangle course with 27 victories, will be in attendance at the event at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine along with fellow Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin, who has won the last six NW200 Superbike races in a row.

Seeley showed why he has won more races at the North West than any other rider as he clinched a memorable treble in 2022, winning both Superstock races and the opening Supersport encounter for the Antrim-based IFS Yamaha team.

British Superbike title hopeful Irwin was crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the first time at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last Friday, where he reiterated his aim of claiming more Superbike silverware when he returns to the north coast meeting on Paul Bird’s Ducati V4R.

The 32-year-old has previously won on Ducati machinery for Bird’s team, beating Seeley in a last-lap thriller in 2017 before roaring clear to win both Superbike races the following year.

Rising star Davey Todd is also confirmed among the special guests along with nine-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman.

Victorious in the wet in the Supersport class in 2019, Todd finished as the runner-up in four races last year and is aiming to go one better in May, while Hickman will be chasing his maiden success in the Superbike class.

More big names will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event offers fans the chance to get up close and personal with many of the leading contenders who will stake their claim for glory at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200, which takes place between May 9-13.

Hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson, entry is strictly by ticket only and a limited number of tickets are now on sale at £10 each.

To secure your place at the biggest race launch of the year, just visit the official NW200 website at www.northwest200.org/for details on how to purchase a ticket.