Alastair Seeley ends Glenn Irwin’s run of Superbike poles at North West 200

Alastair Seeley ended Glenn Irwin’s run of Superbike pole positions at the North West 200 with a blistering lap on the Milwaukee BMW.

Seeley was second fastest in the first session on Tuesday behind Michael Dunlop, but the 43-year-old wound up the wick to post a benchmark of 123.898mph, which was just under two seconds slower than Peter Hickman’s outright lap record set in 2022 at 124.799mph.

Seeley’s time for the 8.9-mile course was 4m 20.634s compared to Hickman’s 4m 18.753s lap in the opening Superbike race 12 months ago.

The Ulsterman is riding the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR at the North West for the first time after limited testing on the machine.

“The Superbike felt very stable and it felt quite fast. I think it is the fastest I have ever been around here,” said Seeley, who went through the speed trap on the approach to Coleraine at 209.1mph.

“We just rattled off the laps to see how the tyres would feel for the duration of a race distance.”

On his Superstock pole time from Tuesday (123.361mph), Seeley said he was equally happy with his SYNETIQ BMW machine.

“We were cautious for a lap or two to get up to speed and then we managed to do a pretty good time,” he said.

“I knew it was a pretty good lap. To be on my own, doing it on my own without a slipstream and not really being in qualifying mode, to be one second off the lap record is pretty good.

“It means we can juggle the two Superbike and Superstock feelings and make two good motorbikes out of all this information.”

Seeley’s 209.1mph blast through the speed trap yesterday was just shy of Kiwi Bruce Anstey’s 2016 record of 209.8mph set on a Padgett’s Honda Fireblade.

However, the New Zealander’s speed was surpassed in the Superbike session by Aussie Josh Brookes, who was clocked at a staggering 212.4mph on his FHO Racing BMW.

Seeley will be joined on the front row for tomorrow’s Superbike races by Hickman, who qualified second fastest overall on the FHO Racing BMW with a lap of 123.041mph.

Dunlop’s Tuesday speed (122.943mph) gave him a front-row start in third on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki), Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and Brookes were the top six.

Glenn Irwin, winner of the last six Superbike races, was seventh on the combined times on his BeerMonster Ducati, improving with a lap of 121.909mph yesterday.

Irwin suffered a scare when the airbag went off inside his leathers.

“I couldn’t work out what was going on,” said the British Superbike Championship leader.

Seeley was also fastest overall in the Supersport class on the Powertoolmate Ducati V2, with Tuesday’s times determining the final positions for the leading riders on the grid, with damp patches around the course yesterday in the morning.

His lap of 116.751mph was almost four-tenths faster than Richard Cooper, who lapped at 116.585mph on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha.

Harrison lines up in third, also riding a BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha, with Dunlop fourth on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Seeley led the Superstock times for pole from Dunlop, Hickman and Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), while Nottingham’s Cooper heads up the front row in the Supertwin class on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki from Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) and Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki).

Superbikes qualifying speeds: 1 Alastair Seeley 123.898mph; 2 Peter Hickman 123.041; 3 Michael Dunlop 122.943; 4 Dean Harrison 122.713; 5 Davey Todd 122.171; 6 Josh Brookes 122.008.

Superstocks combined qualifying speeds: 1 Alastair Seeley 123.361mph; 2 Michael Dunlop 122.444; 3 Peter Hickman 121.924; 4 Davey Todd 121.212; 5 Lee Johnston 121.170; 6 Dean Harrison 120.817.

Supersports combined qualifying speeds: 1 Alastair Seeley 116.751mph; 2 Richard Cooper 116.585; 3 Dean Harrison 116.109; 4 Michael Dunlop 116.041; 5 Peter Hickman 115.547; 6 Davey Todd 115.201.

Supertwins combined qualifying speed: 1 Richard Cooper 111.273mph; 2 Jeremy McWilliams 110.418; 3 Peter Hickman 121.141; 4 Davey Todd 119.549; 5 Lee Johnston 118.809; 6 Dean Harrison 118.534.