Alastair Seeley hoping to put smiles on faces with Ducati V2 at North West 200

Alastair Seeley will be on board the Ducati V2 next month (pictured with V4R)

Alastair Seeley has confirmed he will ride a Ducati V2 in the Supersport races at next month’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

The Carrickfergus man is the most successful rider ever at the event, with his hat-trick of wins last year giving him a total of 27 in a haul that includes 15 in the Supersport category and the 43-year-old will now be aiming to strike again on his new Italian machine.

The deal has come together through a collaboration between British championship team Moto Rapido and TAS Racing, with backing from Powertoolmate and Milwaukee.

Seeley, who will also ride the SYNETIQ BMW Superstock and Milwaukee BMW M1000RR machines at the North West, said: “Ian Hutchinson was due to ride the Ducati this year but after he suffered some health issues, it made sense for me to ride it.

“I haven’t ridden the bike yet but hopefully it will put a smile on my face when I do.

“The Ducati has been impressive in the British and World Supersport series this year and a Ducati also won at Daytona.

“It will be a challenge as the team and myself try to get to grips with the Ducati but I am looking forward to it."

Seeley, who is set to test the bike next week at Kirkistown, earned a return to the British championship this year in the National Superstock 1000 class and feels he will be even better placed to challenge for the top step at the North West.

“I didn’t make the podium at the North West 200 in 2019 but winning three races with IFS Yamaha last year showed that was a blip,” he said.

“Those results contributed to my getting top tier machinery this year, including a British Superstock ride. Although it is three years since I was in the British championship paddock, I don’t feel at sea. It is nice to be back.

“I have a great package over all the classes now, giving me a better chance to go for wins.”

Practice for the North West 200 is scheduled to get under way on Tuesday, May 9, with evening racing after final qualifying on Thursday, May 11 and a five-race programme on Saturday, May 13.