Alastair Seeley lands ‘dream’ BMW Superbike deal for North West 200

Alastair Seeley with North West 200 race chief Mervyn White and the Milwaukee BMW he will ride in this year's Superbike event

Alastair Seeley has finalised his plans for the Superbike class at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 next month, where he will ride a Milwaukee-backed BMW.

The Carrickfergus man is the all-time record holder at the event, claiming a hat-trick last year to increase his tally to 27 victories around the 8.9-mile course.

Seeley, who is yet to confirm his Supersport machine for the north coast road race, is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team on the SYNETIQ BMW.

The 43-year-old is also leading the charge for the Moneymore-based outfit at the North West, when he will ride the latest M1000RR-spec BMW in the Superstock and Superbike races.

Seeley, who tested the Superbike machine for the first time at Kirkistown in Co Down on Thursday, said: “Everyone knows how important the North West 200 is on my racing calendar.

“So to be able to add a Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superbike to my current deal is a dream come true. I tested the bike earlier this week and based on that, I now can’t wait to race it on the north coast.”

NW200 race chief Mervyn Whyte says that having Seeley on the Milwaukee BMW will be a special treat for fans in attendance at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, which takes place from May 9-13.

“The Alastair Seeley/Milwaukee BMW will be a unique combination in road racing this season, a combination that will only be in action for race fans at the North West 200,” Whyte said.

“With 27 wins and a hat-trick at last year’s event, Alastair is the target man everyone else will be gunning to beat.”