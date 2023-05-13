Alastair Seeley makes it 29 North West 200 wins after claiming Superstock joy

Alastair Seeley added to his historic North West 200 as he secured win number 29 around the Triangle by winning Saturday’s Superstock race.

Wee Wizard led almost from the start, briefly falling behind Michael Dunlop but retaking the lead midway through the first lap and never looking back.

Dunlop cruised home in second place, mounting a minor push on the final lap, with Dean Harrison coming third after Davey Todd blew an exhaust at the final go through Metropole.

"29's nice. They just keep coming!” grinned Seeley.

"It's testament to the boys and the team around me, you wouldn't be able to do it without a good bike under you. I can push this bike, the others I was learning. The wee SYNETIQ baby is nice and we brought her home for No.29.

"I knew somebody was behind me, I saw my boards saying someone was behind me so I just ran smooth and hit my marks. It's easy to overshoot in this wind at some of the corners, so I was just trying not to push it too hard.

"One race to go (for 30). We're going to try and see how we get on. We'll get out and see in the warmup lap how it feels, if it feels strong, and give it a bash."