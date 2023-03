Alastair Seeley in his home town of Carrickfergus with the IFS Racing R1 Yamaha he will ride at the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 between May 8-14

Alastair Seeley, the North West 200’s most successful racer, will compete on a trio of IFS Racing Yamahas in the Supersport, Superstock and Superbike classes at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils-sponsored event between May 8-14.