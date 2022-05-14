Alastair Seeley seeks winning North West 200 formula by opting for Superstock machinery in Superbike races

Man of the moment Alastair Seeley hopes a change of machine will allow him to work his magic in today’s top-of-the bill Superbike races at the North West 200.

Seeley chalked up his 25th and 26th victories with a masterful display in wet weather on Thursday to win the Supersport and Superstock races.

However, the 42-year-old has been finding the going tough on his IFS Yamaha R1 Superbike, and Seeley will now ride the Superstock machine he has been racing in the Ulster Superbike Championship with great success, with the Carrickfergus man unbeaten this year.

He faces an uphill task from the fourth row after qualifying in 11th position, but the former British Supersport and Superstock champion feels a switch to the production-based R1 could make the difference.

“The IFS Yamaha ’stocker is a good bike and I’ve been riding it in the Ulster Superbike Championship,” Seeley said.

“I’m not completely comfortable on the Superbike — it was a bit of a late deal and we don’t have much time on it. I said unless something changed drastically with the handling characteristics, then we’d probably go with the Superstock bike.

“I probably prefer it to the Superbike and we would be a little bit down on speed, but it handles well and I know it so well.”

Seeley’s most recent Superbike victory at the North West was in 2017, with fellow Carrick man Glenn Irwin winning the four races held since then.

Irwin goes into today’s two blue riband encounters as the favourite on the Honda Racing Fireblade after shattering the qualifying lap record on Thursday for pole with a 124mph lap.

Roads close this morning for the main five-race programme from 9.15am.