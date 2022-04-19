Alastair Seeley still unbeaten but says he will be an underdog at the North West 200

Alastair Seeley will head into next month’s North West 200 in a rich vein of form after claiming a fantastic four-timer at Kirkistown in Co Down yesterday.

The Easter Monday bank holiday meeting was Seeley’s final domestic short circuit outing before the north coast road race returns from May 10-14.

And the Carrickfergus man signed off in style as he secured the King of Kirkistown and Crown Prince of Kirkistown titles after double wins in the Superbike and Supersport races.

Seeley, who bagged a treble at Bishopscourt on Saturday and collected the Enkalon Trophy for a record fourth time, remains unbeaten in 2022, winning all six Superbike races so far and claiming five victories in the Supersport class on his IFS Yamaha machines.

The 42-year-old will now look to carry his winning momentum into the North West, which returns for the first time since 2019 after successive cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“It would be nice to get to 25 but the competition keeps getting tougher,” said the 24-time NW200 winner.

“I’m relaxed and I’m probably a bit of an underdog, but I can go in under the radar a little bit.

“I’ve a lot of experience there in all conditions and I’m happy with the Yamahas.”

Seeley won the opening Superbike race yesterday by almost six seconds from Jason Lynn, with road racing prospect Adam McLean taking third on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

In race two, Seeley upped the empo and smashed his lap record from last year, setting a new benchmark time for the 1.5-mile circuit of 54.317s (100.212mph) to make it six Superbike wins from six starts in 2022.

He crossed the line four seconds ahead of Lynn, with McLean securing the final rostrum spot.

It was the same story in the Supersport races, with Seeley setting a hot pace after starting from pole.

In race one, he hit the front and never looked back, putting daylight between himself and 19-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop to win by almost nine seconds. Christian Elkin finished third on the Bob Wylie Yamaha.

Dunlop managed to close the deficit to Seeley on his MD Racing Yamaha in the second encounter, but the result was the same as Seeley prevailed by four seconds. Kia McGreevy from Ballynahinch filled the last podium place.

In the Supertwin class, McLean – who is gearing up for the centenary Cookstown 100 road races this weekend – did the double on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

He held off England’s Richard Cooper by just under one second to win the first race, with Ryan Gibson third.

McLean extended his winning margin to over seven seconds in race from Gary McCoy, who will make his debut at the North West 200 in a few weeks’ time on the Madbros KMR Kawasaki prepared by Ryan Farquhar.

After three rounds of the Ulster Superbike Championship, Seeley has a perfect haul of 150 points and is already well on course to retain his title.

He also has a healthy advantage in the Supersport standings after five victories from five.

Round four of the series will take place at Kirkistown on June 4.