Alastair Seeley will ride for TAS Racing at the North West 200 – if the event goes ahead

High hopes: Alastair Seeley will look to add to his 27 wins at the North West 200

Alastair Seeley says he proved he could still cut it at the highest level at last year’s North West 200 after signing for Northern Ireland’s SYNETIQ BMW team for 2023.

The Carrickfergus man will bid to add to his record tally of 27 victories at the north coast meeting from May 9-13 with the Moneymore-based TAS Racing squad, where he will ride the M1000RR Superstock machine.

His plans for the Superbike and Supersport classes at the event are yet to be finalised.

The announcement was made at the official North West 200 ‘Meet the Riders’ launch last night in Coleraine, where Seeley was among a raft of star guests including John McGuinness, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, Glenn Irwin, Michael Rutter and Michael Sweeney.

Seeley will also compete in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year — a title he won for the Ulster team in 2009.

The NW200 specialist served a timely reminder of his pedigree around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course last year, where he clinched a treble after winning both Superstock races and the opening Supersport race on the IFS Yamaha machines.

Seeley — also a British Supersport champion for TAS Racing in 2011 — has notched 14 of his 27 wins at the North West 200 on machinery prepared by Philip and Hector Neill’s celebrated race team.

“I’ve kept myself fit as it’s a way of life now, and I won a few titles last season on the Irish scene,” said Seeley, who was the Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion in 2021 and 2022 after putting all his efforts into racing domestically. “Then I proved I still have it at international level with a hat-trick at the NW200, so this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I have so many great memories with the team. We’ve had a lot of success together and to get the chance to ride the new BMW M1000RR in SYNETIQ BMW colours has me really buzzing.

“At the minute the Superstock deal with Philip and Hector is all I have for the North West 200, so I have to thank them for this opportunity.

“A special mention to Graeme Hanna and William McCausland for supporting the venture.”

Fellow Carrick man Glenn Irwin has taken on a new challenge this year after joining Paul Bird’s Ducati team.

The British Superbike contender has won the last six Superbike races at the North West and has set his sights on the record of nine wins in the blue riband class held jointly by road racing king Joey Dunlop and NW200 favourite Michael Rutter.

Race chief Mervyn Whyte is still working hard behind the scenes as efforts continue to ensure the race goes ahead as planned amid the current insurance crisis threatening the sport.

“We have enjoyed a great night with racers and fans of the North West 200 in Coleraine,” Whyte said.

“This event and our newcomer induction days were already planned for this week and we decided to go ahead with them, as we continue to pursue every avenue to ensure the race festival goes ahead as planned.”