Andrew Irwin: I’m ready to put disappointing start to the season behind me

Andrew Irwin says he is focused on kick-starting his season in the British Superbike Championship at the bank holiday meeting at Oulton Park this weekend.

The Cheshire circuit hosts the second round of the series and Honda Racing UK rider Irwin is hoping to show his full potential after a challenging start to the new campaign at Silverstone National at Easter.

Irwin’s progress was stifled at the season-opener following a heavy crash in practice.

He finished the opening Sprint race in eighth place and the 27-year-old, who re-joined the team after spending two seasons as a Honda BSB rider in 2019 and 2020, was ninth in the second race before he was forced out of the final race on the opening weekend due to a technical problem with his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Irwin said: “Oulton Park is a proper British track, the first one that we go to this season for round two and normally after Oulton you know where you are in terms of competitiveness.

“We’ve put round one behind us. I’ve been working hard over the last few weeks behind the scenes and so have the team.

“It’s a track that I feel I can do well at as it is physically challenging and I feel really good in myself with my training,” added the Carrickfergus man.

“The bike is competitive there too as we saw last year in the final race [when his brother Glenn finished second].

“I am looking forward to it, we’re going to get stuck in and hopefully kick-start my season from here.”

His older brother Glenn made a successful debut for Paul Bird’s BeerMonster Ducati team at Silverstone, winning the third race after finishing fifth in the Sprint race and third in race two.

The 33-year-old, who is gearing up to defend his unbeaten run of six Superbike victories at the North West 200 in just over a week’s time, is currently third in the standings after the first round, only five points behind Aussie Josh Brookes on the FHO Racing BMW, who is also among the favourites at the North West.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend,” Irwin said.

“We had a good test at Oulton Park a couple of weeks ago and got some important information which will make us stronger this weekend.

“I always enjoy riding there and to end up just a tenth of a second on the Honda behind Tommy’s [Bridewell] Ducati last year was really good, especially as I know how strong the Ducati can be.

“There will be a lot of riders in the mix I suspect but I’m confident of the package I’ve got, which I’m still learning from.”

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop is also competing in the British Superbike class at Oulton Park.

Dunlop is using the event for track time on his new Hawk Racing Honda ahead of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The 34-year-old, who won the Supertwin race on the McAdoo Kawasaki at last weekend’s Cookstown 100, said: “I am looking forward to getting on track at Oulton Park this weekend. The track time is important to make sure we are sharp for the roads and it will be good racing against the BSB boys.”

Free practice takes place on Saturday with qualifying and the BSB Sprint race (4.50pm) on Sunday.

Monday’s BSB races are scheduled for 1.15pm and 4.30pm.

Also this weekend, the fourth round of the MotoGP World Championship is taking place at Jerez in Spain.

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales led a one-two for Aprilia in free practice yesterday.

The Sprint race on Saturday is at 2.00pm with the main race Sunday starting at the same time.