Another two years and Joey Dunlop would have bowed out gracefully at 50
In part three of our tribute to Joey Dunlop, his former advisor and racing writer Leslie Moore looks at what the legendary rider's retirement plans might have been
Leslie Moore
Would Joey Dunlop have retired from racing? It is a question that nobody will ever know the answer to as he himself was very much undecided 20 years ago when he was cruelly taken, aged just 48, while racing on that densely wooded road circuit near the Estonian capital Tallinn on Thursday, July 2, 2000.