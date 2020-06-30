Another two years and Joey Dunlop would have bowed out gracefully at 50

In part three of our tribute to Joey Dunlop, his former advisor and racing writer Leslie Moore looks at what the legendary rider's retirement plans might have been

Lasting memory: Joey and Robert Dunlop share the winners' enclosure after the 2000 125cc TT. Joey won and Robert was third. It was their last race together

Leslie Moore Tue 30 Jun 2020 at 12:40