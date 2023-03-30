Armoy Road Races given green light in boost to NI motorcycling

Davey Todd at the start of the Race of Legends feature Superbike race at last year's Armoy Road Races

Motorcycling in Northern Ireland received a further shot in the arm last night after confirmation the Armoy Road Races will go ahead this summer.

The announcement comes two weeks after a last-gasp insurance deal paved the way for the North West 200 to take place as planned in May, albeit after Co Tyrone businessman Derek Keys made a generous financial contribution to the north coast event’s £140,000 premium.

There remains a question mark over whether the Ulster Grand Prix — due to be run as a national race over two days in August at Dundrod — will proceed, but the decision by the Armoy Club to run the ‘Race of Legends’ from July 28-29 has given the sport another much-needed boost.

Last Saturday, the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship was held at Bishopscourt in Co Down, while the Cookstown 100 next month will lift the curtain on the Irish road racing season.

William Munnis, who is set to take over the reins as Clerk of the Course from Bill Kennedy this year, said “careful consideration” had been given to the insurance cost, which was set at £30,000 for national road races on the scale of charges determined by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

“After a directors’ meeting earlier this week, the Club can confirm that the ‘Race of Legends’ Armoy Road Races will take place in 2023 on Friday/Saturday 28 and 29 July,” said Munnis, who is also the Armoy club’s Chairman.

“Careful consideration was given regarding the insurance costs and other associated information to run this race.

“Caution will be adhered to throughout, to ensure that we can deliver the well-run and high-profile road race that we are known for in Armoy while meeting the needs of the event.”

Munnis said that while the insurance increase — up from approximately £16,850 last year — had been “extensive”, he praised the governing body for reaching a workable solution.

“The £30k insurance cost is extensive and many other costs have also risen,” he said.

“We would, however, like to thank the MCUI for all their hard work in achieving a working solution to these insurance issues.

“We would also like to thank the local community, residents, our sponsors, riders and the wider road racing community for their support and encouragement throughout — this hasn’t been an easy period and the decision to run the race this year hasn’t been made lightly,” Munnis added.

“We will be looking at support packages and these will be launched via our website soon — please do keep an eye out on our social media platforms and other road racing media outlets for further information in due course.

“We now begin the detailed planning, at a much later stage, of running a road race at the end of July.”

The next motorcycle races on the horizon in Northern Ireland will be the traditional Easter meetings at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in Co Down, on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday respectively. The Cookstown 100 will take place from April 21-22 on the Orritor course ahead of the North West 200 (May 9-13).