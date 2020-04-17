Armoy Road Races join list of events cancelled due to coronavirus

The Armoy Road Races are the latest in the 2020 calendar to fall to the coronavirus pandemic.

The North West 200, the Cookstown 100 and the Tandragee 100 have already been cancelled and now the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has confirmed that its event, including the Race of Legends, has been shelved until 2021.

The Armoy Road Races had been due to take place on 24 and 25 July.

"Throughout the course of the last few weeks, we had continued to plan for our race in the event that restrictions could be lifted or relaxed," the statement read.

"However, in the light of the recent review by local government and the ongoing economic impact on everyone, we believe that cancelling our event until 2021, is in the best interest of all concerned.

"We would like to extend our thanks to all our sponsors, not least our title sponsor the Bayview Hotel, for their commitment to Armoy again in 2020 and for their understanding of our decision to cancel this year’s event. We send them all our very best wishes in these difficult and uncertain times.

"We apologise for any disruption this cancellation may cause to those of you who have made travel plans to come to Armoy but we do hope to see you all again in the near future."