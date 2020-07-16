Bike created to celebrate Joey Dunlop's wins and other memorabilia up for sale

A limited edition motorbike, commissioned to commemorate Northern Ireland racing legend Joey Dunlop's victories, is to be auctioned off alongside a lifetime collection of motorcycles and racing equipment.

The sale of the extensive collection of the late George Miller, the renowned Ardstraw-based motorcycle expert and enthusiast, takes place later this month.

It will be conducted by Mid-Ulster Auctions on behalf of the family.

Accumulated over the past 40 years, the collection of more than 300 lots comes to market directly from the popular biker's former business, George Miller Motorcycles, which was established in the late 1970s in the Tyrone village.

The catalogue will go under the hammer in a timed online auction taking place from Monday July 27 to Friday, July 31.

Headlining the sale is a Joey Dunlop commemorative Honda SP-1, commissioned by Honda dealer Tippetts Motors of Surbiton, Surrey, in the early 2000s to commemorate the racing legend's record number of Isle of Man TT victories.

The limited edition bike, which has only three miles on the clock, is number nine of only 26 produced.

At the Isle of Man TT meeting in 2000, Dunlop won the Formula 1 TT, the Ultra Lightweight TT (125cc) and the Lightweight TT (250cc), securing his third career hat-trick and setting a record 26 wins - an achievement that remains undefeated over two decades later. This year marked the 20th anniversary of Joey Dunlop's death. He tragically lost his life in a racing accident at Tallinn, Estonia, on July 2 2000.

Another featured lot in the sale is a limited edition 1981 Triumph Bonneville, one of only 125 UK models produced. Dubbed the Royal Wedding edition, it was launched to commemorate the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Other Triumph motorcycles include two 500cc Daytona models and a Speed Twin.

The motorcycle which coined the term 'superbike', the Honda CB750F, will also go under the hammer.

Other models to be auctioned include a BSA A7 500cc twin, an Ariel NH350 Red Hunter, a 1951 Matchless G80 500cc, a Hercules W-2000, and Ehrlich 250 GP.

MUA director Noel Lennon is expecting plenty of interest in the collection.

"We're delighted to be working on behalf of the Miller family to manage the sale of this outstanding collection," he said.

"George's passion for all things motorcycles is renowned and that shows in the variety of bikes he acquired that carry with them important historical links, from the origins of the 'superbike' to rare and limited edition models.

"George Miller Motorcycles in Ardstraw attracted enthusiasts from the motorcycle community right across Northern Ireland and even further afield.

"We believe there will be great interest in the collection when it comes to auction." As well as motorcycles, a large selection of equipment, gear, parts, and other memorabilia will be auctioned.

Viewing for the George Miller Motorcycles auction is by appointment only in line with social distancing guidelines.

For more information about MUA or the George Miller Motorcycles auction, visit midulsterauctions.com or call 028 7946 9564.