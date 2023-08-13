Carrick rider Glenn Irwin looking on the bright side after difficult weekend at Thruxton

Glenn Irwin was keen to look at the positives from Thruxton, which included closing the gap to Series leader James Bridewell

British Superbike title protagonist Glenn Irwin cut the gap at the top of the Championship despite enduring his worst weekend of the season to date at Thruxton.

Irwin’s best result was ninth in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Hampshire circuit, with the Carrickfergus man twice finishing 13th in yesterday’s races.

However, his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate and Series leader Tommy Bridewell fared even worse, claiming 14th in the Sprint race and yesterday’s first race, and scraping a point for 15th in Race Three.

Bridewell’s advantage at the top is now 26.5 points over Irwin after seven rounds, while Australian Jason O’Halloran has boosted his prospects after securing a hat-trick.

O’Halloran, who has won eight out of nine races at Thruxton on the McAMS Yamaha, has climbed from sixth to third, and is 24 points behind Irwin with four rounds to go.

Ulsterman Irwin said he has positives to take from Thruxton, which has proved to be a bogey track for Ducati.

“I’ve been working on things a lot this season and focusing on my mindset, which really helps, and whilst the results aren’t the best, from a Championship perspective I’ve closed the gap to Tommy,” he said.

“If you’d given me that at the beginning of the weekend, I’d have taken it. Hats off to Jason, he rode phenomenally well but we knew he’d be strong here as were some others.

“Fighting for two or three points in each race is far from ideal, but the bike simply doesn’t work here; that’s just a fact and no criticism of anyone or anything, so we’ll put it behind us and move on.

“I’ve enjoyed all the races and am content with my riding and the effort we all put in, so with four strong tracks coming up, we’ll be back up front next time.”

O’Halloran, who lined up on the third row of the grid for both races yesterday, won Race Two by just over one second from Lee Jackson on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki, with BSB rookie Charlie Nesbitt third (Hawk Racing Honda).

O’Halloran completed his hat-trick after leaving it late to hit the front in Race Three, holding on to win by 0.213 seconds from Jackson, with Nesbitt on the rostrum again in third.

Mar-Train Yamaha’s Jack Kennedy – fifth in the Sprint race – was 11th in Race Two yesterday. The Dubliner then crashed out of Race Three after being left with nowhere to go when Danny Kent suffered a machine issue.

In the National Superstock 1000 Championship, Richard Kerr followed up his runner-up finish in Saturday’s opening race with another strong ride to second-place. The Donegal man was embroiled in a battle with Championship leader Dan Linfoot, who narrowly prevailed by 0.223 seconds, with Billy McConnell third.

Kerr is 11 points behind Linfoot in the title race and says ‘it’s all to play for’ with four rounds remaining.

“I had another good race on Sunday and there was nothing between the three of us once more, but I just lost a little bit of drive out of Church on the final lap which meant I wasn’t quite close enough to get in Dan’s slipstream,” Kerr said.

“Two second-place finishes mean it’s been a good weekend, though, and with the gap just 11 points, it’s all to play for.”

Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley, fifth on Saturday, was eighth yesterday on the SYNETIQ BMW and remains fourth in the standings.

Eunan McGlinchey crashed out of the main British Supersport race after contact with Donegal’s Rhys Irwin, who finished second.

Cameron Dawson was fourth in the National Junior Superstock race.

Round Eight takes place at Cadwell Park from August 26-28.