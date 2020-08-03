Cookstown 100 races set to run in September

Motorcycle road racing will return to Northern Ireland with the Covid-19 delayed Cookstown 100 set to run on the weekend of Friday and Saturday, September 11-12, the organising club announced last night.

The event, originally scheduled for May, will take place under strict protocols - but fans will be permitted to watch from vantage points around the Tyrone track with numbers restricted to 1000 on Friday and 1600 on Saturday, the first time since the March lockdown that a sporting event will take place here with a four-figure attendance.

All being well, it will be the only road race here this year with major events, the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix among those hit by the pandemic.

Fans will have to register online to secure their places at Cookstown through a booking system that will enable the organisers to follow strict guidelines put in place by Department for Communities and NI Sports Forum.

There will be 10 designated spectator areas located around the 1.7-mile circuit. These will allow a maximum number in each so that regulations in respect to mass gatherings in one area can be maintained and managed.

Other precautions will include hand sanitiser at the entrance to all designated areas and on arrival at security points.

Neither the public nor media will be allowed access to the paddock area and there will be no movement around the circuit between races. All race teams will be restricted to a rider plus two personnel within the paddock at all times.

A Cookstown club statement last night said: "We are entering a new era, where everyone will need to adjust to a new normal for the foreseeable future."