Council’s decision to increase funding for North West 200 faces legal challenge

North West 200

The North West 200 is due to be staged next May

The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s decision to increase its level of funding for the 2023 North West 200 is on hold, following a fresh legal challenge.

Last week, the council agreed to provide £96,000 of additional backing to the world class sporting event, increasing its financial contribution to £275,000.

However, this decision is now subject to legal advice after a request from several councillors. The concerns of councillors – including representatives from Sinn Féin and SDLP - were laid out in two separate call-in requests.

The councillors are seeking more information on the event organiser’s accounts, the Coleraine and District Motor Club.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will now take legal opinion on the decision before it is brought before the full council later this year.

The 2023 edition is due to conclude on Saturday May 13.