Crisis-hit Ulster Grand Prix cancelled amidst coronavirus pandemic

Out in front: Peter Hickman wowed at last year’s Ulster Grand Prix with a 136.415mph lap that regained the event the title of ‘World’s Fastest Road Race’

The Ulster Grand Prix will not take place in 2020, race organisers have confirmed.

The historic outing on the Dundrod circuit has been in serious financial problems, with debts in the region of £300,000.

As many riders had yet remained unpaid for last year's event, the Dundrod and District Club said the race was in a 'crisis' situation in February.

Meetings had continued with politicians in a bid to save the future of the 'world's fastest road race' but now, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the UGP may have a year's grace to get its house in order and return in 2021.

"It is with great regret the organisers of the Ulster Grand Prix, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, must announce the race will not take place in 2020," read an organisers' statement confirming the cancellation.

"Despite numerous meetings in recent months with councillors, MLAs, MPs and Ministers and other interested parties, we have been unable to find the necessary financial support to run the meeting this year.

"The unprecedented crisis surrounding the coronavirus epidemic has made finding a solution at this stage impossible."