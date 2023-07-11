Dark cloud hangs over Southern 100 after horrific crash results in two fatalities

Manx police and race marshals at the Southern race course at Castletown on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident during this evening's practice session for the Southern 100 road races.

A dark cloud was cast over the Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man last night following the news of two fatalities after a crash at the end of a Superbike practice session.

Two competitors, a marshal and a spectator were involved in the horror incident.

The event organisers said no further information could be provided but added that a further statement would follow.

It is understood the crash happened on the Castletown bypass along the start and finish straight.

The second night of practice began on schedule with dry roads around the Billown course, in contrast to Monday’s wet and gloomy conditions.

Davey Todd, who won the showpiece Solo Championship race for the first time in 2022, secured pole for the Senior race – due to have taken place last night – with a speed of 111.433mph on his fourth and final lap.

It was an impressive effort by the Padgett’s Honda rider, who was forced out of the first Superbike qualifying session on Monday due to an issue with his 1000cc Fireblade machine.

Todd was 1.109 secs ahead of Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward (KTS Racing by Steadplan Honda), who lapped at 110.540mph, while Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop sealed a front-row place on the grid in third on his Hawk Racing Honda with a best lap of 110.316mph.

Dean Harrison, who set a new outright lap record of 116.941mph in the Solo Championship race as he battled for victory with Todd last July, was fourth quickest on his DAO Racing Kawasaki.

The top six was completed by Rob Hodson (SMT Honda) and Cork rider Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Earlier in the evening, Coward led the Lightweight times for Supertwin machines from Hodson and Magherafelt man Paul Jordan.

Four races are scheduled tonight but the programme is subject to change after yesterday’s tragic events.

The Southern 100, being held for the 68th year, is set to conclude tomorrow with a nine-race programme across the morning and afternoon.

Meanwhile, 13-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman and fellow British Superbike rider Josh Brookes have signed a deal to remain with Faye Ho’s FHO Racing BMW team for 2024.

Hickman set the first-ever 136mph lap at the TT last month, winning four races including the blue riband Senior finale.

The Louth man insisted he was ‘really happy’ to remain in the team next year alongside Aussie Brookes.

“I am mega happy to be signed up so early in particular in the season, ready for next year,” beamed Hickman.

“I think it has been a good year for Josh, but it has not been a great year for me in BSB, obviously the roads have been strong for me. But not really BSB, even though I have shown promise here and there, like qualifying on the front row at Oulton Park and stuff.

“I am really happy to keep the team together, really. It has worked out really well this year and the team dynamic has really worked.

“As much as my results haven’t been there, it is not through lack of trying, and it is not because we are not capable. It has just been one of those things.

“To get signed up this early to get sorted is absolutely mega, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do for the rest of this year for a start and see where we end up by the end – and then see what we can do in 2024.

“It takes the pressure off in a lot of different ways and I am super excited about it all. It is good to get sorted.”

The FHO Racing BMW team withdrew from the North West 200 in May after a controversial row over the carbon wheels used on Hickman and Brookes’ M1000RR machines, which were deemed ineligible following a change to the MCUI (Ulster Centre) regulations.