Dates for next year’s Armoy Road Races confirmed

Road Racing

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has confirmed that the club’s popular road race will be staged in July of next year.

The Armoy Road Races will take place between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July 2023, subject to ratification by MCUI later this year.

The club has also confirmed that long-standing member William Munnis is the new club chairman. He will also act as clerk of the course.

Munnis said: “I am really looking forward to the year ahead as we begin the preparations for Armoy Road Races 2023.

"Pulling together all the arrangements and logistics for such an event is quite an undertaking and only possible with the help of the brilliant and committed team of AMRRC members and volunteers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to especially thank Bill Kennedy for all his hard work over the past 14 years. The Club has bestowed Bill an honourary membership and rest assured he’ll still be very much part of this year’s team’s efforts.

“Armoy Road Races have become an established fixture in the road racing calendar and to see it grow each year, well it’s just remarkable and we’re really proud of what everyone has achieved to date.

“Believe it or not, we’ve started getting enquiries for next year’s races, and from as far away as Australia, thus the confirmation of our plans to continue to run the races on the last Friday and Saturday in July.”