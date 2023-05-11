Davey Todd credits team after stunning Supersport win at North West 200

Davey Todd on his way to victory — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Jubilant Davey Todd made amends for a series of runner-up finishes at last year’s North 200 as he prevailed in a breathless Supersport race on the north coast yesterday evening.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider had to pull out all the stops to hold off a determined charge from Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) on the final lap, with Todd holding on to win by 0.108s on the line.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper sealed the final rostrum place for Northern Ireland team BPE/Russell Racing on his Yamaha R6, with the leading trio covered by just under four tenths of a second.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop came home in fourth on his MD Racing Yamaha after the 33-year-old was right in the mix for victory throughout the six-lap showdown.

The leading quartet traded blows throughout and it looked as though Seeley had timed his strategy to perfection as the 13-time Supersport race winner came through to lead on the Ducati on the penultimate lap.

The 43-year-old passed Cooper at Juniper chicane to hit the front at the start of the last lap, but Todd was in determined mood.

The 2022 National Superstock champion moved into the lead on the fast blast to Coleraine, with Cooper bumping Seeley back to third after a pass on the brakes into University.

Dunlop also overtook Seeley into Mather’s as Todd capitalised on the battles behind him.

Seeley mounted a final attack and was up to second at Metropole in Portrush, but Todd had enough in hand to stay ahead on the Coast Road section, bringing the Honda home for his second win at the event.

The 27-year-old previously won a Supersport race at the North West in the wet in 2019, but this one meant more.

“The team have worked so hard and it means so much after all the second places last year,” he said.

“I didn’t want to let that one slip away. It was really hard to judge on the last lap, but I’m over the moon and that’s a dream.

“You can’t have a strategy on the last lap because you’re not sure what’s happening from corner to corner.

“I have a win on the 600 in the wet but this really means a lot.”

Runner-up Seeley added: “It wasn’t for the lack of trying and it was a typical Supersport race, with lots of bar-banging.

“I was pushing on to try and make a break on the last lap but there was no chance of getting away.

“I had a moment at University and then at Metropole and me and Michael Dunlop were going for second place.

“I got Richard Cooper into Juniper and it’s a pity I couldn’t get to Davey – he got away when we were mixing it up.”

Cooper, who led for large parts of the race, said he had ‘learned a lesson’ in his first Supersport race at the North West.

“It’s pretty good. All week I’ve been riding around on my own and it was quite a wake-up call to see where the guys were braking, so it’s a lesson learned,” said the 40-year-old.

“Davey Todd rode a brilliant race and this is my first Supersport race here don’t forget, and we were in the mix.

“I’ll be back on Saturday and I’ve a little bit of homework to do. These boys are running at the front regularly in the Supersport race but we’ll figure it out.”

Dunlop was 0.6s behind winner Todd in fourth, with Dean Harrison (BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha) and Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph) the top six.

The race was restarted after a red flag incident at Mill Road roundabout.

A lengthy delay ensued as debris was cleared from the scene, which ultimately left the organisers short of time to run the first Supertwin race as planned.

The Thursday evening Supertwin race was also called off in 2022 due to poor weather and fading light, although the organisers then added it to the schedule on the main Saturday race day.