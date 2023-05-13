Davey Todd holds off Cooper and Hickman for thrilling second North West 200 Supersport win

Davey Todd is chased down by Peter Hickman on his way to victory in the Supersport race at the North West 200 — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Davey Todd secured his second Supersport win of the week at the North West 200 as he held off Richard Cooper and Peter Hickman to claim the victory in a thrilling race.

The Englishman, who won the first race in the same class earlier in the week, was constantly duelling with the pair for the lead in a race that saw seven riders contesting top spot.

Cooper looked to have run himself out when he ran through a chicane on the opening lap but he battled back to take the lead heading into the penultimate lap, while Alastair Seeley did likewise to allow Hickman in after holding third for the majority of the race.

But Todd triumphed, outwaiting Cooper to pass him into Metropole on the final lap and holding on to cross the line first, with Hickman beating Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop into third.

"(That was) even better (than Thursday). These boys are going so hard,” said a thrilled Todd.

"I wasn't sure I was going to do that, every time Coop got the draft he came by so quick and Peter was right behind me too. Every time someone came by I tried to bite back because I didn't want to slip back down the field.

"That's the hardest I've ever had to fight to win. I wanted to win so bad. It's a dream come true. It's working so well, the guys worked so hard building the bike on Wednesday and they've pulled it out of the bag.

"I've got the taste for that top spot now. The goal isn't second anymore. I've got to pull something out of the bag on the big bikes but I know the guys are working so hard for that race."