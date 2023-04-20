Davey Todd vows to avoid mistakes that cost him at last year’s North West 200

Davey Todd has no intention of being the bridesmaid again at this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 after he finished second best four times on the north coast in 2022.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider — a winner at the event for the first time in a wet Supersport race in 2019 — is determined to taste the winner’s champagne after going agonisingly close last May.

Todd was denied a Supersport win by 0.1s after a battle with Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, while the 27-year-old lost out on a coveted Superbike success by only 0.3s to Ulsterman Glenn Irwin.

The 27-year-old from Saltburn-by-the-Sea was equally competitive in the wet conditions that transpired on the Thursday of race week just over 12 months ago, chasing home all-time record holder Alastair Seeley in the opening Supersport and Superstock races in tricky conditions around the 8.9-mile course.

The reigning National Superstock 1000 champion, who has earned a move into British Superbikes this year with Clive Padgett’s celebrated Honda team, has vowed to set the record straight in his pursuit of another big North West 200 win next month.

“I won’t make the same mistakes again,” said Todd.

“A good North West 200 for me this year will be going one better in every race than I did last year, that would definitely do the trick.

“I was really pleased to be in the battle for wins in the dry and the wet and I had some great races. I had a great battle with Lee Johnston in the Supersport race on Saturday and was just pipped for the win right at the end.

“Glenn Irwin is the man to beat on a Superbike at the North West at the moment and I took it to him in the first Superbike race. I had the pace but I lacked the race craft to win.”

Todd, who will be joined at the North West from May 9-13 in the Padgett’s team by Manxman Conor Cummins, believes a few tweaks to his strategy can make the difference this year.

“Being at the front in the wet and the dry was something positive for me to take away from last year’s North West,” he said.

“In every class and in every condition, I was there, battling different people for the win in every race.

“My lap times are there and I know I have got the speed. But it comes down to making the passes at the right places and defending the lead at the right places.

“In the Superbike race against Glenn last year I just ran in a little too wide at Metropole on the last lap. Both of us were strong on the brakes but he just got underneath me and that is where I lost out.

“I’m feeling better than I have ever felt as a rider and my style and technique have come on a lot. I feel a lot better than I did at this time last year and a lot more comfortable.”

Todd will compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races at the North West when his chief rivals include six-in-a-row Superbike winner Irwin, outright lap record holder Peter Hickman, 27-time winner Alastair Seeley and British Supersport frontrunner Lee Johnston.