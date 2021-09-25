Dean Berta Viñales dies after crash as Jonathan Rea's World Superbike race cancelled

Jonathan Rea will not be in World Superbike action today after the death of World Supersport rider Dean Berta Viñales.

The Spanish rider suffered sever head and thoracic injuries during a serious incident in the first Supersport race of the weekend at the Spanish Round in Jerez.

The rider was attended to do track, in an ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre but, race organisers later announced, "sadly succumbed to injuries".

"Berta Viñales was enjoying a recent run of good form in his rookie season in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, claiming a best of fourth place at Magny-Cours in Race 2 and backing it up with sixth in Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2, having set the fastest lap in Race 1," the announcement continued.

"He was showing great potential during the Motul Spanish Round, in the leading group and starting from his best Superpole result of tenth.

"The FIM, Dorna and the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto pass on our deepest condolences to Berta Viñales’ family, friends, team and loved ones."

Jonathan Rea was due in Superbike action this afternoon but the remainder of the day's races have been cancelled.

Rea is one point behind Turkish rival Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Championship.