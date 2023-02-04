Dean Harrison and Richard Cooper joining BPE/Russell Racing for North West 200

Dean Harrison and Richard Cooper with the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha R6 the pair will race during the 2023 season

Road racing star Dean Harrison will link up with Richard Cooper to ride Yamaha Supersport machinery for Northern Ireland team BPE/Russell Racing at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 in May.

Nottingham man Cooper rode for Alister Russell’s outfit at the Sunflower Trophy meeting last October and claimed a Supersport double, while Isle of Man TT winner Harrison is making the switch from Kawasaki to the Yamaha R6. Bradford’s Harrison will also ride the Yamaha, backed by Portadown company Boyce Precision Engineering, in the Supersport races at the TT after his DAO Racing Kawasaki outfit withdrew from the class.

“I rode the BPE Yamaha during a test at Cartagena in Spain and did my fastest ever 600cc time around there on it,” said Harrison.

“The R6 doesn’t move about as much as the Kawasaki and on paper it should be quicker which will provide an advantage.”

Cooper believes he now has the package he needs in the YZF-R6 to challenge for wins at the North West 200, which takes place from May 9-13.

“I rode the BPE Yamaha for the first time at the final round of the British championship at Brands Hatch, finishing second and third,” said Cooper.

“Then I had two wins on the R6 at the Sunflower meeting and I knew the bike was the business.

“At Brands I was running at the front with Lee Johnston who is winning TTs and North West 200 races, so I think I now have the package to do the same at the North West.”

Team principal Russell has worked with some of the sport’s top names as a crew chief in the past, including Keith Amor, Cameron Donald, Guy Martin and William Dunlop.

Last year, the Glenavy man fielded Ian Hutchinson in the team and Russell is confident his new two-man line-up will be in contention for podiums this year.

“It is great to have two top class riders, both proven winners, on board for 2023,” he said.

“It is a big thing for the team to have riders of their calibre. We will do selected rounds of the British championship and a lot more racing this time around than we did last year.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural Motorcycle Plus Show opens today at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, where Harrison and Cooper are among the special guests.

The two-day show takes place from 10am-5pm and tickets can be purchased on the door.